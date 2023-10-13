Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,824 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of PetIQ worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,254,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 79,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 199.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 700,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 955,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

PetIQ Price Performance

PETQ opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.89. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.