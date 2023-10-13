Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,402 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of REV Group worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REVG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in REV Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in REV Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in REV Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

REV Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.