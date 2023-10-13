Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,346 Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Marine Products as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 522.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Marine Products in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.
Marine Products Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of MPX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Marine Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $488.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18.
Marine Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
