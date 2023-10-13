Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,424 Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nathan’s Famous as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth about $542,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NATH opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nathan’s Famous

In other Nathan’s Famous news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $945,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

