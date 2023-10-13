Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of The RMR Group worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 279,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $23.72 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $749.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $280.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMR

About The RMR Group

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.