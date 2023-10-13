Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Semler Scientific worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

In other Semler Scientific news, Director Eric Semler bought 26,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.11 per share, for a total transaction of $755,259.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,142.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

