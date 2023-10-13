Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NECB. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NECB stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $225.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

