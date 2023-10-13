Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Territorial Bancorp worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,293,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

