Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $17,043,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,864 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $3,070,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $222.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

