Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Methode Electronics worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 1.3 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $892.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MEI shares. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares in the company, valued at $506,741. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

