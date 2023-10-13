Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

