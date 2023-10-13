Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $12.37 on Friday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $113.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.43.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About First Financial Northwest

(Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.