Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Resources Connection worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

