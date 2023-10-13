Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Western New England Bancorp worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $7.13 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

