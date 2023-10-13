Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of American Vanguard worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Down 2.6 %

AVD opened at $10.16 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $297.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $91,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

