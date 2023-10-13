Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $461,000 Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of HealthStream worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth $285,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 211.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $685.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About HealthStream

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.