Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

USLM stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.33. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $226.47.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total value of $106,977.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

