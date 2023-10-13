Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $435,000 in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Myers Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myers Industries Price Performance

MYE opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $646.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $208.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

