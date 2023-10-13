Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

