Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 12,174 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of AudioCodes worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 710.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AudioCodes Price Performance

AudioCodes stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $290.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

