Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 190,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

