Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 79,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $24.31 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $639.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Universal Logistics

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 14,303,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,141,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

