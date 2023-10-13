Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $277,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6,668.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $178.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $183.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.