Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $920.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $29.63.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NX. Benchmark increased their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $25,591.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,767.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $25,591.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,606.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,954 shares of company stock worth $1,231,486. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.