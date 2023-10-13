Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $12.64 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.70.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.