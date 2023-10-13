Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of PCB Bancorp worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 471.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 5,953 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $94,950.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,413,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,825 shares of company stock worth $220,165. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

PCB opened at $15.46 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $221.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

