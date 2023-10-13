Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

