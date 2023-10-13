Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 29,871 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,871 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Information Services Group worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of III. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Information Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Information Services Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,547,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,791,682.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,547,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,791,682.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $32,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,256,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,282,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,379. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

