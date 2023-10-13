Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,418 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 1,174.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

