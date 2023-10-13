Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,012 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

