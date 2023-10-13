Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,789 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Evolution Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPM shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

EPM stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.02. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.