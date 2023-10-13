Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 109,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,689,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $12,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 3,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $211,550. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

