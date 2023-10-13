ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $553.19. The stock had a trading volume of 212,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $566.41 and its 200-day moving average is $533.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.90 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

