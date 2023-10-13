Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 3,329 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $205.69.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.13.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

