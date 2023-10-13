Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,250 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of APD opened at $285.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.34.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.