Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $430.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

