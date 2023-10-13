Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $111.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

