Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

