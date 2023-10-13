Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $919.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $923.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $714.79 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

