Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $342,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $118,879,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $108,711,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $106,228,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

