Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 126.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.