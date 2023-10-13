Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 181,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

