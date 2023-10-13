Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

