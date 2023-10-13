Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ROL opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

View Our Latest Report on Rollins

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.