Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,894 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

