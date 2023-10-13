Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 276.8% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.1% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 100.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,909 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

