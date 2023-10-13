Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 47 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 62.5% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $171,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $246.19 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $234.46 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.21.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

