Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in VMware by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 491.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $270,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $178.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

