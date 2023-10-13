Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

INTC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.45 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

