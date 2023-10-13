Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.16% of NexGen Energy worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,872,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.85. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.45.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

